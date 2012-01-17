* Pan Pacific still in talks

* Mitsubishi Materials no comment (Adds background)

TOKYO Jan 17 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co , Japan's second-biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday it had been unable to agree an annual contract to buy copper ore from BHP Billiton in 2012, with talks on processing fees having broken down.

A company spokesman declined to comment on details.

Japanese firms normally purchase more than 200,000 tonnes of copper content a year from BHP Billiton, which owns the world's No.1 copper mine, Escondida in Chile, out of total imports of some 300,000 tonnes.

BHP is seeking treatment and refining charges below the levels earlier agreed by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold after a strike at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia caused a supply disruption on the global market, making talks with Japanese smelters difficult, an industry source said.

Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold agreed a term TC/RC of $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 U.S. cents a pound for clean, standard copper concentrate for delivery in 2012 with major Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper and Japanese smelter Pan Pacific Copper.

The fees are a 12.4 percent increase from the 2011 charges.

This month, BHP and Chinese copper smelters settled 2012 term copper concentrate treatment and refining charges of $60 a tonne and 6 U.S. cents a pound, trade and smelter sources said.

Japan's biggest smelter, Pan Pacific Copper, said on Tuesday it was still in talks with BHP on an annual contract for 2012, but negotiations had been delayed due to the halting of operations at its 200,000 tonnes a year Saganoseki smelter in southeast Japan after a fire.

"Talks have been delayed, but we haven't left the table," a company spokesman said.

Mitsubishi Materials Corp, Japan's third-biggest smelter, said it had completed talks with BHP but declined to comment on further details. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)