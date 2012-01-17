* Pan Pacific still in talks
TOKYO Jan 17 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co
, Japan's second-biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday
it had been unable to agree an annual contract to buy copper ore
from BHP Billiton in 2012, with talks on
processing fees having broken down.
A company spokesman declined to comment on details.
Japanese firms normally purchase more than 200,000 tonnes of
copper content a year from BHP Billiton, which owns the world's
No.1 copper mine, Escondida in Chile, out of total imports of
some 300,000 tonnes.
BHP is seeking treatment and refining charges below the
levels earlier agreed by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold
after a strike at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia caused
a supply disruption on the global market, making talks with
Japanese smelters difficult, an industry source said.
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold agreed a term TC/RC of
$63.5 a tonne and 6.35 U.S. cents a pound for clean, standard
copper concentrate for delivery in 2012 with major Chinese
smelter Jiangxi Copper and Japanese
smelter Pan Pacific Copper.
The fees are a 12.4 percent increase from the 2011 charges.
This month, BHP and Chinese copper smelters settled 2012 term
copper concentrate treatment and refining charges of $60 a tonne
and 6 U.S. cents a pound, trade and smelter sources said.
Japan's biggest smelter, Pan Pacific Copper, said
on Tuesday it was still in talks with BHP on an annual contract
for 2012, but negotiations had been delayed due to the halting
of operations at its 200,000 tonnes a year Saganoseki smelter in
southeast Japan after a fire.
"Talks have been delayed, but we haven't left the table," a
company spokesman said.
Mitsubishi Materials Corp, Japan's third-biggest
smelter, said it had completed talks with BHP but declined to
comment on further details.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)