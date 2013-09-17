* Smelters seek big gain in TC/RCs as spot charges surge

* European smelters want fees of up to $90 a tonne/9 cents a pound

By Polly Yam and Harpreet Bhal

HONG KONG/LONDON, Sept 17 Chinese copper smelters are looking for up to a 50 percent increase in annual term treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2014, encouraged by greater availability of concentrates and spot charges hitting two-year highs, traders and smelter sources said.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal. As the supply of concentrate increases, the demand for smelting capacity and the charges also rise, translating into higher profits for smelters.

Large copper smelters in China, the world's top buyer of raw material concentrate, may ask for TC/RCs of about $105 a tonne and 10.5 cents a pound when they meet with miners during London Metal Exchange (LME) Week, which begins on Oct. 7.

While the negotiations for next year's TC/RCs will begin during LME Week, an annual gathering in London of the global metals industry, miners and smelters are likely to settle the 2014 benchmark charges later in the year.

In Europe, smelters could ask for fees of as much as $90 a tonne and 9 cents a pound next year, up from a 2013 benchmark of $70 a tonne and 70 cents per lb, sources said.

The Chinese are more optimistic of a bigger hike in term TC/RCs compared to smelters in Europe, as the former expect to receive more supply from Mongolia's giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine next year, the sources said.

The bulk of concentrates from Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi mine, which began shipments in July, is sent to China, the sources said.

A sharp rise in spot TC/RCs, which have increased as much as $100 a tonne and 10 cents a lb in China, will give smelters greater muscle to ask for higher fees for next year at a time when ore supply is rising.

"We see global concentrate supply having a surplus next year," a manager at a Chinese smelter said, adding that some smelters might not be keen to sign new term contracts because they expected spot charges to rise further in 2014.

Prices of sulphuric acid, a by-product of copper smelting, are expected to stay weak in China next year and that would prompt Chinese smelters to seek high TC/RCs to increase profits, the manager said.

"I think the Chinese would ask for more than $100/10 cents. They should push harder this year," a trader at an international trading house said.

RISING SUPPLY

A Reuters poll in July showed analysts expected the copper market to register a bigger surplus of 153,000 tonnes in 2013, compared to 98,500 predicted in the previous poll, with the oversupply increasing to 368,500 the following year.

Highlighting the supply outlook, BHP Billiton's majority-owned Chilean deposit Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, reported a 28 percent rise in output in the 2013 fiscal year.

"There is a lot of additional supply. In general all the mines are producing well, because copper prices are still higher than what the costs are for the miners," a source at a smelter said.

"Future expectations indicate an increase in concentrate surpluses."

In addition, some smelting capacity has been temporarily unavailable in Europe due to maintenance shutdowns at Boliden smelters in Sweden and Finland, and Aurubis' smelter in Hamburg, while Spain's Atlantic Copper briefly shut its facility in Huelva, Spain.

"The bargaining power has shifted clearly. It is finally time that the smelters get a bit of the action," another smelter source said.

"More material is coming to the market, so what can the miners do? Lose money by sitting on material while the market deteriorates further?"

Sources said activity in the spot market has thinned ahead of term negotiations next month, with spot TC/RCs likely to remain firm in the run-up to LME Week.