* Benchmark treatment charges may roll over in 2014

* New smelting capacity in China to also weigh on TC/RCs

* Benchmark charges becoming more fragmented

LONDON, March 13 China's expanding smelting capacity is due to weigh on copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) this year despite higher mine output, consultancy CRU said.

"Despite the expected increase in mine supply, CRU expects the market to remain fundamentally short of concentrates during 2013 and into 2014, due to rising concentrates demand in China, which will put downward pressure on TC/RCs," analyst Christine Meilton said in the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.

Benchmark 2013 copper ore TC/RCs climbed 10 percent to $70 a tonne and 7 cents a pound in deals agreed in January, but only for six months.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings.

Higher charges usually reflect more plentiful supply.

Meilton said new smelting capacity due on stream in China will also put pressure on the charges and smelters may find it difficult to achieve an increase for next year.

"Tight fundamentals will make it difficult for the smelters to secure another increase in the frame contract terms, following two years of increase, and we would anticipate something close to roll over for 2014," she said.

In subsequent years, TC/RCs are likely to move up again, driven by rising smelting costs, particularly in China, Meilton added.

The TC/RC benchmark system, however, is becoming fragmented, she said.

"It is becoming more difficult to actually say what the benchmark is with the greater variation of terms agreed between miners and smelters, and with BHP Billiton moving towards shorter term agreements. This was perhaps more noticeable in 2012 with a variety of terms in Asia."

She said CRU expected copper supply to grow by 3 percent this year and 4 percent in 2014.

"We are relatively cautious in our assumptions on projects, but there are a number of sizeable projects under construction due to start up in the next couple of years."

The consultancy has cut its "disruption allowance" at mines to 8 percent for this year since many labour contracts have already been agreed, but has a "generous" figure for next year of 12.5 percent due to the large number of contracts up for renewal.