* Benchmark treatment charges may roll over in 2014
* New smelting capacity in China to also weigh on TC/RCs
* Benchmark charges becoming more fragmented
LONDON, March 13 China's expanding smelting
capacity is due to weigh on copper concentrate treatment and
refining charges (TC/RCs) this year despite higher mine output,
consultancy CRU said.
"Despite the expected increase in mine supply, CRU expects
the market to remain fundamentally short of concentrates during
2013 and into 2014, due to rising concentrates demand in China,
which will put downward pressure on TC/RCs," analyst Christine
Meilton said in the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.
Benchmark 2013 copper ore TC/RCs climbed 10 percent to $70 a
tonne and 7 cents a pound in deals agreed in January, but only
for six months.
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate
into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's
earnings.
Higher charges usually reflect more plentiful supply.
Meilton said new smelting capacity due on stream in China
will also put pressure on the charges and smelters may find it
difficult to achieve an increase for next year.
"Tight fundamentals will make it difficult for the smelters
to secure another increase in the frame contract terms,
following two years of increase, and we would anticipate
something close to roll over for 2014," she said.
In subsequent years, TC/RCs are likely to move up again,
driven by rising smelting costs, particularly in China, Meilton
added.
The TC/RC benchmark system, however, is becoming fragmented,
she said.
"It is becoming more difficult to actually say what the
benchmark is with the greater variation of terms agreed between
miners and smelters, and with BHP Billiton
moving towards shorter term agreements. This was perhaps more
noticeable in 2012 with a variety of terms in Asia."
She said CRU expected copper supply to grow by 3 percent
this year and 4 percent in 2014.
"We are relatively cautious in our assumptions on projects,
but there are a number of sizeable projects under construction
due to start up in the next couple of years."
The consultancy has cut its "disruption allowance" at mines
to 8 percent for this year since many labour contracts have
already been agreed, but has a "generous" figure for next year
of 12.5 percent due to the large number of contracts up for
renewal.