LONDON Aug 1 An expansion in wind power
projects in Europe is helping to boost demand for copper,
providing a bright spot for the metal used in power and
construction at a time of tepid consumption in the region,
research consultant Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday.
The company expects copper use in wind turbines to rise 15
percent between 2013 and 2015, against an estimated 12 percent
rise in wind capacity installation in Western Europe over the
same period.
Wind power generation in Europe has been booming for years,
helped by government subsidies and European Union (EU)
legislation that aim to reduce the amount of fossil fuel used in
power generation.
In contrast, European demand for copper has been soft as the
region grapples with a prolonged debt crisis and weak economic
growth, with a slowdown in the global economy adding pressure to
the outlook for metal prices.
Copper is used in wind turbine installations and for sub-sea
cables that transfer power back to the grid.
"We see this (wind turbine market) as a bright spot for
copper demand, especially in Europe," Wood Mackenzie analyst Ian
Littlewood said.
"For Europe we are expecting a contraction in overall copper
demand of around 5 percent this year, so to have a growth market
like this is very positive."
The research company said that wind turbines use 3.6 tonnes
of copper per megawatt and estimates that 22,000 tonnes of
copper will be consumed in wind turbines installed in Western
Europe in 2012, out of a total consumption forecast of around 4
million tonnes.
Helping to push growth in renewable energy, EU legislation
has set mandatory targets for European countries to generate 20
percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2020.
In Germany, Europe's biggest economy and power user,
renewable electricity generation accounts for 25 percent of
energy production, according to the country's energy industry
association, with wind energy the largest contributor of green
power.
Britain, the Nordic region and Spain are also expanding
their wind power capacity, with the focus on offshore wind
parks.
