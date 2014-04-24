FRANKFURT, April 24 Frankfurt prosecutors on
Thursday said they were investigating a German company and its
chief executive on suspicion of evading payment of taxes in
carousel trading of copper cathodes.
The prosecutors' office said that the 59-year-old executive
of a public limited company, based in the Bergstrasse region
south of Frankfurt, was suspected of evading value-added tax
totalling 6.2 million euros ($8.6 million) between 2011 and
2013.
Business and residential premises have been searched as part
of the investigation, it said. As is customary in German legal
cases, it did not name the executive or the company.
Carousel trading involves a buyer importing into one
European Union member state from another goods free of
value-added tax (VAT).
The buyer then does not sell it in the given home market but
onwards to an untraceable series of firms in an agreed chain,
which ultimately exports it again, pocketing a rebate from tax
authorities.
This latest fraud case is minor compared to similar cases
involving carbon emission trading schemes that helped evade an
estimated 800 million euros of tax payments, senior public
prosecutor Alexander Badle told Reuters on Thursday.
Nevertheless, it underlines that carousel trading took place
in more than one industry.
($1 = 0.7231 Euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Sabine Wollrab; editing by
Keiron Henderson)