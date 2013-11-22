Nov 22 Copper Mountain Mining Corp : * Reports ball mill transformer interruption * Says one of the two abb transformers powering the motors on ball mill #2 at

the Copper Mountain mine has failed * Says interruption has caused ball mill #2 to be out of service for a

temporary period while repairs are made * Mill throughput will be restricted by approximately 25% while the

concentrator operates with just one ball mill