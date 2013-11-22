BRIEF-R C M Technologies amends loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* R c m technologies inc -entered into a seventh amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement
Nov 22 Copper Mountain Mining Corp : * Reports ball mill transformer interruption * Says one of the two abb transformers powering the motors on ball mill #2 at
the Copper Mountain mine has failed * Says interruption has caused ball mill #2 to be out of service for a
temporary period while repairs are made * Mill throughput will be restricted by approximately 25% while the
concentrator operates with just one ball mill * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Palogic Value Management L.P. Reports a 9.9 percent passive stake in Qumu Corp as of march 9, 2017 -sec filing Further company coverage:
* Bunker Labs and Comcast NBCuniversal extend partnership to help grow military-led startups Further company coverage: