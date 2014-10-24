Oct 24 Corbion NV

* Reported Q3 2014 sales of eur 198.6 million, an increase of 5.4 pct compared to Q3 2013

* Q3 EBITDA excluding one-offs of eur 27.6 million in Q3 2014 was up by 5.3 pct year-on-year

* Both market segments contributed to overall organic sales growth of 5.7 pct

* Expect market circumstances to remain challenging in the fourth quarter, traditionally the weakest quarter of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: