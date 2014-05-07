BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Corcept Therapeutics Inc said it would stop a late-stage trial of its drug for depression after an interim analysis suggested the study was unlikely to be successful.
The analysis of data from the first 226 patients enrolled in the trial showed that the drug failed to significantly reduce psychotic depression symptoms.
An independent safety committee analyzing the data advised that continuing the study was unlikely to provide a positive result.
Corcept said it decided to stop the trial to focus on more promising programs, particularly in oncology. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.