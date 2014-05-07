(Adds analyst comments, background; updates stock movement)
May 7 Corcept Therapeutics Inc lost
more than half its market value after the company said it would
stop a late-stage trial of its depression drug to focus on more
promising programs.
The drug, mifepristone, was being developed for treating
psychotic symptoms in patients with major depressive disorder.
Mifepristone had failed to prove its effectiveness in three
separate late-stage trials in 2006 and early 2007.
"Given that mifepristone has failed to show efficacy in
three prior Phase III studies, we had subscribed a low
probability of success for this program and had placed no value
on this program," Janney Capital Markets analyst Kimberly Lee
said in a note.
Lee has a "neutral" rating and a target of $2 on the stock.
Corcept's shares were down 50 percent at $2.02 in morning
trade on Wednesday, recovering from a low of $1.91.
The company, which also reported lower-than-expected
quarterly revenue, said it would focus on its oncology program.
Corcept is testing mifepristone in advanced breast cancer
patients in an early stage trial.
Mifepristone works by blocking the effects of cortisol, the
hormone associated with psychotic depression, when present in
high levels.
Cortisol, a stress hormone, also plays an important role in
activating signaling pathways in breast cancer cells that allow
them to survive despite chemotherapy.
The company said analysis of data from the first 226
patients enrolled in the late-stage trial showed that the drug
failed to significantly reduce psychotic symptoms.
An independent safety panel analyzing the data advised that
continuing the study was unlikely to provide a positive result.
Psychotic depression is a type of major depression and is
characterized by symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations.
It affects nearly 20 percent of patients with major depression,
according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Major depressive disorder affects about 14.8 million
American adults, or about 6.7 percent of the U.S. population age
18 and older, in a given year, according to the NIH.
Corcept has one approved product on the market, Korlym, used
for treating patients with Cushing's syndrome, a condition
resulting from excess hormone cortisol in the body and leading
to problems such as weight gain, insomnia and depression.
Corcept's first-quarter revenue more than doubled to $4.4
million, but missed the average analyst estimate of about $5
million.
The company raised its full-year sales forecast to $25
million-$29 million, from its previous estimate of $24
million-$28 million.
Analysts on average were expecting about $26 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corcept's shares were the biggest percentage losers on the
Nasdaq. Nearly 3 million shares were traded by 11:40 am ET, more
than five times their 10-day moving average.
