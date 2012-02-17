* FDA says Korlym to carry a boxed warning
* FDA says pregnant women should not use Korlym
* Corcept to launch Korlym by May 1
(Adds analyst's view on Korlym's prospects, company's comments,
udpates share price)
By Anand Basu and Anna Yukhananov
Feb 17 U.S. health regulators approved
Corcept Therapeutics's Korlym, the first oral drug
designed to treat a rare hormonal disorder called Cushing's
syndrome.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration nod is for treating
unusually high production of a steroid hormone called cortisol
in the body, potentially leading to diabetes, high blood
pressure and upper body obesity.
The condition affects about 20,000 people in the United
States, mainly aged 20 to 50, and can be fatal if untreated, the
company said. The drug blocks the binding of cortisol to its
receptor.
As expected, Korlym's label will carry a boxed warning
advising doctors and patients that the therapy will terminate a
pregnancy.
"This (boxed warning) is something that we knew was more or
less going to happen from the very beginning," said Cowen and Co
analyst Edward Nash.
He said the boxed warning will not affect the sales of the
drug and expects Korlym to rake in $506 million in annual sales
by 2016.
NO COMPETITION IN SIGHT
There are currently no drugs approved to treat the disease
in the United States, although Novartis recently got
the green light to sell its Cushing's treatment, Signifor, in
Europe.
Last year, Novartis withdrew marketing application for
Signifor in the United States due to a problem in its chemistry,
manufacturing and controls (CMC) section.
Moreover, Nash does not expect Signifor to pose any threat
to Korlym. "Signifor is an injectable drug that has to be
injected twice daily, while Korlym is an oral once-a-day drug,"
Nash explained.
Korlym, known chemically as mifepristone, was approved by
the FDA as an orphan drug -- one that treats a disease that
affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. The
designation comes with a seven-year marketing exclusivity
period.
Corcept has indicated that it will market the drug on its
own in the United States, but will look for a partner outside
and expects to launch it by May 1.
"It (commercializing the drug in U.S) is doable with a small
salesforce, as, roughly, there are only 20,000 Cushing's
syndrome patients in the United States," Nash said.
Corcept shares, which had closed at $3.03 on the Nasdaq on
Friday, were at $4.87 in extending trading, up 61 percent.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington and Anand Basu in
Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)