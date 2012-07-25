BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 Shoe maker Crocs Inc's quarterly profit rose as strong growth rate in Asia boosted revenue, sending its shares up 8 percent after the bell.
Net income for the quarter rose to $61.5 million, or 68 cents per share, up from $55.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, known for its colorful clogs, said revenue rose 12 percent to $330.9 million. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.