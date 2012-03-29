By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, March 29 Core Laboratories,
an oilfield services company that specialises in boosting the
output of wells, is preparing for a secondary listing on
Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange in the second
quarter of 2012, the firm said on Thursday.
The planned listing makes Core Laboratories the third
company seeking to join the Amsterdam exchange this year
following Dutch cable company Ziggo's initial public
offering earlier this month, and Sara Lee's listing of
its coffee and tea business scheduled for June.
Core Laboratories' General Counsel Mark Elvig confirmed on
Thursday the Texas-based company is interested in expanding
investor ownership beyond the United States.
"Core has begun the process to dual list the company's
shares on the NYSE Euronext Exchange in Amsterdam effective in
the second quarter of 2012," said Elvig.
Core Laboratories, which has a market capitalisation of $6.1
billion, has operations in 50 countries, with the two main
offices in Texas and Amsterdam.
In the firm's fourth-quarter statement on Feb. 7, Core
Laboratories said European institutional investors currently
hold approximately 5 percent of the company's outstanding
shares.
When asked if Core Laboratories was planning to issue new
shares, he said it was a dual listing and declined further
comment.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Mark Potter)