* Chairman to step down by end of 2013
* Highfields had previously nominated 3 people to co's board
(Adds details, background, Highfields comments and updates
share movement)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 12 CoreLogic Inc said it plans to
nominate three independent directors to its board and that its
chairman had agreed to step down, after its second largest
shareholder Highfields Capital Management pushed for a revamp of
the data analytics company's board.
Hedge fund Highfields said it was in favor of the company's
nominees and agreed to pull out its slate of possible directors.
Highfields had nominated three people to CoreLogic's board
last month to press for management changes after the Santa
Ana-based company abandoned plans for a strategic review.
CoreLogic said on Tuesday it would nominate Douglas Curling,
a managing director at Kent Capital LLC; John Dorman, the board
chairman at Online Resources Corp; and Jaynie Studenmund, a
director at Pinnacle Entertainment; to its board.
"The three directors have a track record of being extremely
successful operating executives and are known to monetize the
businesses they have led," said Farhad Nanji, managing director
at Highfields.
The Boston-based fund, which owns about 7.6 percent of
CoreLogic, had in the past complained that directors were chosen
at the company based on their relationships with the chairman.
D. Van Skilling, CoreLogic's chairman, will step down by the
end of 2013 and retire from the board at the company's 2014
annual meeting, the company added.
In March, Highfields had criticized the company's proposed
corporate governance changes as inadequate, calling plans to
expand its board a "minor cosmetic" adjustment.
CoreLogic also named Thomas O'Brien, who has been a director
of the company since 2008, to be chairman of the nominating and
corporate governance committee.
"The commitment to change the chairman, and the appointment
of Tom O'Brien as chairman of the nominating committee are
important steps that show a greater board openness to new voices
and approaches," said Nanji.
Highfields, which has been a long time shareholder of
CoreLogic, had also expressed its disappointment with the
performance of Chief Executive Anand Nallathambi.
The fund also entered into a support agreement with
CoreLogic, under which it will not own more than 10 percent of
the company's outstanding shares.
CoreLogic shares, which have climbed 32 percent since the
beginning of the year, were up 1 percent at $17.24 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon and Anil D'Silva)