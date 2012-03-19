March 19 Hedge fund Highfields Capital
Management on Monday criticized CoreLogic Inc's
proposed corporate governance changes as inadequate, calling the
data and analytics company's plans to expand its board a "minor
cosmetic" adjustment.
"Today's announcement of a simple board expansion does not
go nearly far enough and reminds us of half measures taken in
the past," longtime shareholder Jonathon Jacobson, who runs the
$11.6 billion Boston-based fund, said in a sharply worded
statement.
Several hours before, Santa Ana, California-based CoreLogic
said it would add two board directors, hire recruiting firm
Spencer Stuart to find them, and postpone its annual meeting for
several weeks in order to select the new members.
Highfields is CoreLogic's second-biggest shareholder, with a
7.65 percent stake. While Highfields prefers to avoid the
limelight, its recent public calls for change at CoreLogic have
placed it in a small but growing number of high-profile
investors in other companies - including Daniel Loeb and William
Ackman - who are pushing for improved management and better
returns for shareholders.
To Highfields, CoreLogic's plan suggests that the board
wants to make only "minor cosmetic changes rather than
recognizing that shareholders deserve better stewardship of the
Company's world class assets," Jacobson wrote.
CoreLogic had no immediate response to the concerns of
Highfields, which has been a shareholder since 2007.
Highfields' increasing displeasure boiled over in the last
few weeks when the fund made two public appeals after CoreLogic
abandoned plans for a strategic review.
As one of the largest shareholders, Highfields could be
asked to be involved in the process of selecting new board
member, a person familiar with the fund's operations said.
CoreLogic shares were up 2 cents at $16.81 on Monday
afternoon. The shares have climbed steadily since Feb. 28 -
surging 8 percent that day alone - when Highfields first spoke
publicly about management shortcomings.
