Jan 17CoreLogic Inc, which
provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, said it
expects to take a pre-tax charge related to the consolidation of
its facilities in Westlake, Texas.
As part of its cost reduction plan, the company stopped
using two buildings last month and expects a pre-tax charge of
$12 million to $16 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
Last month, First American Financial Corp dropped
its plan to buy CoreLogic, two months after it made an offer.
Santa Ana, California-based CoreLogic hired advisory firm
Greenhill & Co to help explore options, including a possible
sale or merger.
Shares of CoreLogic closed at $13.48 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
