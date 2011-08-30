* Says looking at options including, sale and merger

Aug 29 CoreLogic Inc (CLGX.N) said it has hired boutique advisory firm Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL.N) to help it explore options, including a possible sale or merger, sending its shares up 15 percent in extended trade.

The company has formed a committee to look into various strategic options, including cost cutting moves and possible repurchases of debt, it said in a statement.

Highfields Capital Management -- which owns about 8 percent of Corelogic's shares -- said selling the company to a strategic or financial buyer would be the "best possible way to serve the interests of all shareholders."

Highfields Capital, which sees many buyers ready to snap up Corelogic, said it has conveyed its views to Corelogic's board and management.

CoreLogic, spun out First American Corp in June 2010, provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, and has taken a number of steps in recent months to streamline its business.

In July, Corelogic said it would sell its India-based captive operations to IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH.O) for about $50 million in cash. [ID:nL3E7IQ2LA]

Late last year, it agreed to sell its employer services and litigation support units to private equity firm Symphony Technology Group for $265 million in cash. [ID:nSGE6BM0AO]

The Santa Ana, California-based company's shares, which have shed about half their value over the last six months, closed at $8.79 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)