Feb 27 CoreLogic Inc, which provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss, and maintained its profit forecast for the full year, as it continues to cut costs.

For 2012, the company expects to earn 95 cents to $1.05 a share on adjusted revenue of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion.

In January, CoreLogic had forecast a 2012 profir ahead of expectations, on cost cutting.

The company expects to achieve an incremental $60 million in cost savings this year.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 95 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to CoreLogic narrowed to $14.1 million, or 13 cents a share, from $27.7 million, or 24 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $345.4 million.

Shares of the Santa Ana, California-based company closed at $14.12 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)