FRANKFURT Oct 22 Germany's Corestate plans to
sell shares worth up to 254 million euros ($288 million) in its
Nov. 4 initial public offering, the real estate investment
manager said on Thursday.
It set a price range of 23.50 to 28.50 euros apiece for the
8.9 million shares on offer and said it plans to use at least
100 million euros in proceeds from a capital increase to expand
its business and repay debt.
Several IPOs have gone ahead in Germany in the past few
weeks, although some companies, such as plastics group Covestro
and bearings maker Schaeffler, have scaled
back their offerings.
In the real estate sector, German group ADO Properties
listed in July, while IPO hopefuls such as BGP and
Aurelis, have held back from launching flotations.
Corestate makes money from fees for organising real estate
investments for rich individuals or family offices, as well as
from temporary co-investments, which usually do not exceed 5-10
percent of the equity.
It scouts the market for potential investments and then
structures and executes the deals, manages the investments and
helps sell them on.
Founders Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber currently
hold 70.9 percent of Corestate, with Swiss-based Intershop
Holding AG holding the rest.
After the flotation, at least 52.5 percent of the shares
will be widely held, the company said.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
