LONDON Jan 5 CVC Capital Partners' buyout of
Belgian aluminium systems manufacturer Corialis will be backed
with a 635m-equivalent leveraged loan, banking sources said on
Thursday.
Credit Suisse, Rabobank and UBS are physical bookrunners,
while BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are bookrunners on the
financing, the sources said.
The loan is expected to launch for syndication to investors
within the next couple of weeks, the sources said.
The financing is split between a 505m-equivalent first-lien
tranche, including a 150m sterling-denominated carve out as
well as a 130m-equivalent sterling-denominated second-lien
tranche, pre-placed with Park Square Capital, MV Credit and EQT.
CVC was not immediately available to comment. MV Credit and
EQT declined to comment.
CVC announced on December 9 it had entered into exclusive
negotiations with Advent International to acquire Corialis.
Corialis is a supplier of aluminium systems for windows,
doors, conservatories and curtain walls across countries
including Belgium, France, the UK and Poland.
