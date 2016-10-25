LONDON Oct 25 Banks are lining up around 540m of debt financing to back a potential sale of Belgian aluminium systems manufacturer Corialis, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Advent, which acquired Corialis from Sagard and Ergon in 2014, has hired Rothschild to manage the sales process, the banking sources said.

"Corialis has performed better than expected so if they sell now the IRR would look great," one of the sources said.

First round bids in an auction process were due last week and the deal has attracted significant attention from buyout firms, which would require debt financing to back a deal, the sources said.

Advent was not immediately available to comment.

Some 540m of debt financing equates to around six times Corialis' approximate 90m Ebitda, the sources said.

Advent's 2014 buyout of Corialis was backed with 480m-equivalent loan from Jefferies, Rabobank and UBS.

Corialis is a supplier of aluminium systems for windows, doors, conservatories and curtain walls across countries including Belgium, France, the UK and Poland. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)