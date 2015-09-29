NEW YORK, Sept 29 Seven brokers from two Newport Beach, California, teams that managed $3.3 billion for clients of Merrill Lynch regrouped Tuesday as an independent firm called Corient Capital partners.

Corient's founding partners are Chris Copps, who has been with the Bank of America-owned broker dealer for almost 14 years, and Gordon Hassenplug, a 16-year Merrill veteran. Copps moved with the five other advisers on his team while Hassenplug left with fellow broker Alex Stimpson. The head of his team, Thomas Blanchfield, remains at Merrill.

Corient is working with Dynasty Financial Partners, which provides technology, products, trading services and some capital to brokers who leave larger firms to become independent advisers.

Dynasty Chairman Todd Thomson and the new brokers said in a prepared statement that they will have fewer conflicts and better service clients as independent advisers.

Blanchfield said he remains friends with his former colleagues but believes most brokers who go independent are motivated by the prospect of higher payouts. Top advisers at broker-dealers keep about 40 percent of fees and commissions paid by their clients, while independent brokers and advisers have no such limit but pay more of their own expenses.

"It may not be the best thing for their clients," Blanchfield said. "They are not going to find a better stock or bond market just because they went independent, and they'll probably get less access to bond desks. Merrill gives us phenomenal tools, and we already make a pretty good living."

Corient Capital will primarily offer fee-based advisory accounts, but Hassenplug and Copps can collect commissions because they also registered in September with independent broker-dealer Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments.

Prior to joining Merrill in 2001, Copps was a founding partner of the Orange County office of Hambrecht and Quist and also worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, according to his biography on a Merrill web page.

Blanchfield said he will hire at least one broker to replace Hassenplug and Stimpson within a few days.

The former Merrill brokers oversaw less than 25 percent of client assets in Merrill's three Newport Beach offices, which now have about 60 brokers. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)