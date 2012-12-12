British Airways mixed fleet cabin crew to strike for another four days
LONDON, Feb 14 British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON Dec 12 Corin Group PLC : * 2il says that it has chosen to extend its offer for Corin Group until 1 p.m.
on 21 December 2012. * 2IL reserves the right to further extend the Offer in its absolute discretion
LONDON, Feb 14 British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Recasts throughout, adding context on GM strategy, comments from French, German governments)
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds further CEO comments, shareholder reaction)