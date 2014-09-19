Sept 19 Corinthian Colleges Inc said
the accreditation agency looking into its placement records has
directed the for-profit college to notify its students that it
is under warning.
The Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges
places colleges under warning when it has reason to believe that
a school is not in compliance with accreditation standards and
other requirements, ACCSC's website said.
For-profit colleges, which rely heavily on federal student
aid funds, have come under fire in recent years for their poor
track record in helping students find employment.
The placement results for the 2013 reporting year is under
review. The agency wants the company to respond to questions
regarding the findings in the independent audit of 2013.
The accreditation agency for Corinthian's 40 campuses has
also asked the college to conduct a third-party audit on
reported employment on all its campuses in its 2014 annual
report. (1.usa.gov/Zv9SGc)
Corinthian reached a deal with the Department of Education
in July to sell most of its campuses or close them down within
six months.
A school that receives a warning will be required to
demonstrate corrective action and compliance with accrediting
standards.
The college, which was sued on Tuesday by the U.S. consumer
finance watchdog, said it intends to defend itself against the
Consumer Finance Protection Bureau's lawsuit.
Up to Friday's close, Corinthian's stock has fallen nearly
92 percent to 15 cents this year.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)