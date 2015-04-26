April 26 For-profit college operator Corinthian
Colleges Inc said it will immediately shut down all
its remaining campuses and cease substantially all other
operations.
It is working to find other schools for the roughly 16,000
students affected by the shutdown, the company said in a
statement on Sunday.
The Santa Ana, California-based company had been subject to
multiple federal and state probes into whether it misled
investors and students about its finances and job placement
rates.
It agreed with the U.S. Department of Education last year to
sell or close down its campuses.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education fined
Corinthian Colleges $30 million for misrepresenting job
placement rates to students in it Heald College system. The
government determined that Corinthian's Heald College would no
longer be allowed to enroll students.
Corinthian sold off more than half of its campuses to
non-profit education provider ECMC Group Inc late last year.
It said the campuses that are closing include 13 remaining
Everest and WyoTech campuses in California, as well as Heald
College.
Corinthian Chief Executive Officer Jack Massimino said "the
current regulatory environment would not allow us to complete a
transaction with several interested parties that would have
allowed for a seamless transition for our students."
Increased regulation has hurt for-profit education companies
such as Corinthian, Apollo Education Group Inc and
Strayer Education Inc, which have struggled to attract
students since a 2010 government crackdown revealed high student
debt loads, low graduation rates and poor employability of
graduates.
