(Recasts first sentence, adds statement from Department of
Education, details on Corinthian)
By Michael Erman
April 26 For-profit college operator Corinthian
Colleges Inc, said on Sunday it will immediately shut
down all its remaining campuses and cease substantially all
other operations.
The Santa Ana, California-based company had been subject to
multiple federal and state investigations into whether it misled
investors and students about its finances and job placement
rates. Corinthian last year had agreed with the U.S. Department
of Education to either sell or close down its campuses.
Corinthian said in a statement that it is working to find
other schools for the roughly 16,000 students affected by the
shutdown. Most of the campuses being shut are located in
California.
Earlier this month, the Department of Education fined
Corinthian $30 million for misrepresenting job placement rates
to students in its Heald College system. The government
determined that Heald would no longer be allowed to enroll
students.
Education Under Secretary Ted Mitchell said in a statement
on Sunday that the Department of Education will reach out to
Corinthian students to review their options, which may include
loan discharges for students whose school has closed.
"What these students have experienced is unacceptable and we
look forward to working with Congress in an effort to improve
accountability and transparency in the career college industry,"
Mitchell said.
Corinthian sold off more than half of its campuses to
non-profit education provider ECMC Group Inc late last year.
It said the campuses that are closing include 13 remaining
Everest and WyoTech campuses in California, as well as Heald
College, which has 10 locations in California and one each in
Oregon and Hawaii. Other campuses being shut are located in
Arizona and New York.
"The current regulatory environment would not allow us to
complete a transaction with several interested parties that
would have allowed for a seamless transition for our students,"
Corinthian Chief Executive Officer Jack Massimino said in a
statement.
Increased regulation has hurt for-profit education companies
such as Corinthian, Apollo Education Group Inc and
Strayer Education Inc, which have struggled to attract
students since a 2010 government crackdown revealed high student
debt loads, low graduation rates and poor employability of
graduates.
Corinthian's shares closed on Friday in over-the-counter
trade at less than 2 cents.
(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Leslie Adler)