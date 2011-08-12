SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 A U.S. appeals court
revived a lawsuit against Corinthian Colleges COCO.O and its
auditor, Ernst & Young, over allegations that the for-profit
vocational school operator improperly received funds from the
U.S. government.
The for-profit education industry has come under fire for
leaving many students burdened with debt.
Two plaintiffs filed a false claims lawsuit against
Corinthian and Ernst & Young in 2007, alleging that the college
falsely certified its compliance with a ban on
recruiter-incentive compensation in order to receive federal
education funds.
The U.S. government gave notice it would not pursue the
plaintiffs' claims against Corinthian, and a lower court had
dismissed the complaint against both companies.
However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday
gave plaintiffs a chance to refashion their claims to try to
move the lawsuit forward.
Representatives for both companies did not immediately
comment on the ruling.
The case in the 9th Circuit is United States of America ex
rel. v. Corinthian Colleges et al., 10-55037.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Dave Zimmerman)