Nov 1 Corinthian Colleges Inc posted a
23 percent drop in new student sign-ups but said the rate of
decline will slow through the rest of its fiscal year and return
to growth in the latter half.
The for-profit college chain forecast a 2-4 percent drop in
new student growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2012.
Second-quarter profit is expected to be breakeven to 2 cents
a share, while analysts were expecting breakeven earnings,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corinthian's first-quarter net loss was $9.6 million, or 11
cents a share, compared with net profit of $33.1 million, or 38
cents a share, a year ago.
Results include some impairment and severance charges.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $414 million.
