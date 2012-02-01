(Follows alerts)
Feb 1 Corinthian Colleges Inc
reported a second-quarter profit that beat market estimates as
the new student enrollment declined at a slower pace from last
year, and the for-profit education provider forecast a strong
third quarter.
Corinthian forecast third-quarter earnings of 15 cents to 17
cents, versus analysts' average estimate of 13 cents. It expects
new student enrollment to be flat in the quarter.
Santa Ana, California-based Corinthian's second-quarter new
student enrollment fell at a moderate pace of 3 percent.
The company, which runs the Everest, Heald and WyoTech
campuses, has been facing a sharp decline in student numbers
after it tightened admission standards to comply with new
education rules.
Corinthian's October-December net income was $1.8 million,
or 2 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $163.7 million,
or $1.94 a share, a year ago. On a adjusted basis, the company
earned 4 cents a share.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $415.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 1 cent a share,
on revenue of $415.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $3.03 on Tuesday
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)