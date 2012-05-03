BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners announces pricing of primary offering of common units
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces pricing of primary offering of common units
May 3 For-profit education company Corinthian Colleges Inc posted a marginal rise in new enrollments after five straight quarters of decline.
Corinthian, known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech campuses, said new student enrollment for the third-quarter rose about 2 percent, compared with a fall of 21.5 percent last year.
Net income for the company fell to $4.1 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with $16.1 million, or 19 cents a share, last year. Revenue fell 7 percent to $424.1 million.
Shares of the company closed $3.89 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces pricing of primary offering of common units
* Watsco announces pricing of secondary offering of its common stock
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business