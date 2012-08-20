Aug 20 For-profit education provider Corinthian
Colleges Inc reported fourth-quarter results that
missed analysts' estimates and forecast a slowdown in student
sign-up growth.
Corinthian, known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech
campuses, forecast first-quarter earnings of 3 cents to 5 cents
per share and revenue of $395 million to $405 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share and
revenue of $407 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corinthian expects a growth of 1 percent to a fall of 1
percent in new student enrollment for the first quarter.
Student sign-ups rose 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter -
the company's second straight increase after five quarters of
decline.
Enrollments have taken a hit since the U.S. government
started a crackdown on for-profit colleges for high student
debt. The colleges had to tighten their admission policies after
the government threatened to stop funding student loans.
Sign-ups have shown signs of growth in recent quarters, but
a full-blown recovery is yet to begin.
"In fiscal 2013, we continue to anticipate a number of
challenges," CEO Jack Massimino said in a statement on Monday.
The estimated slowdown in student sign-ups for the September
quarters is due to the company's move to stop enrolling "ability
to benefit" (ATB) students - those without a high-school diploma
- from July as they lost access to federal aid.
The company plans to introduce new diploma programs to make
up for the loss of ATB students but the impact will be felt only
from the second half of fiscal year 2013.
Corinthian's fourth-quarter profit from continuing
operations rose to $8.3 million, or 10 cents per share, from
$7.0 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $394.8 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 11 cents per share and revenue
of $403.2 million.
Corinthian's shares were down 10 percent at $2.20 in
premarket trading. They closed at $2.45 on Friday on the Nasdaq.