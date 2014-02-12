AMSTERDAM Feb 12 Corio NV :
* Says started a transition in 2013, which proved to be a very
difficult year for
* Dissatisfied with the operational performance -CEO
* Says disposal program of non-core assets is ahead of schedule
and is now already more than 50 pct completed
* Says benefitting from the EUR 582 m cash proceeds, available
to recycle into our best assets
* In 2014 to see 3 more large assets coming into full operation
after (re)development, representing another 125,000 m2
* Says see first signs that conditions are slowly improving in
macro economy -CEO
* Says implementing short-term action plans to ensure that the
fmp portfolio is best positioned
* Says direct result 261.2 million euros for 2013
* Says to propose a dividend of EUR 2.13 per share which equals
80% of the total direct result
* On the back of the disposals, we will reduce staff in The
Netherlands and France
* Disposals of 50 pct of the non-core portfolio will have a
negative effect on the direct result of 2014
* Says the value of the property portfolio decreased in 2013 by
EUR 75.7 m, from EUR 7,082.9 m to EUR 7,007.2 m
* Direct result per share decreased EUR 0.09 to EUR 2.68