* Direct result of 2.15 euro, vs 2.20 in poll
* FY direct result seen in line with 2010's 2.88 euro
AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 Dutch retail property group
Corio on Thursday said its direct result per share
slipped 2 percent in the first nine months, and reiterated it
expects a full-year result in line with last year's figure.
Corio, rival to French-listed Unibail-Rodamco and
Klepierre and a top-ten European property group by
market value, reported an operating profit -- rental income
minus costs -- of 2.15 euros per share for the first
nine months of this year.
The result was slightly below analysts' forecasts of 2.20
euros, based on a Reuters poll of five analysts. The decline
reflected the issue of a stock dividend this year.
Corio pays out most of its operating profit or direct result
per share as dividend, making it a key number investor look at.
Corio managed 7.42 billion euros in its property portfolio
at the end of September, mostly in shopping centres in the
Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey.
The group reiterated its plans, announced in August, to sell
360 million euros worth of properties, including nine retail
locations in the Netherlands worth 100 million euros, as well as
properties in France and Germany.
Its tenants include international retailers such as Swedish
fashion chain H&M (HMb.ST), Spain's Inditex's Zara,
French supermarket chain Carrefour , and computer and
phone maker Apple .
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)