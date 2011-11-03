(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 Dutch retail property group Corio on Thursday said its direct result per share slipped 2 percent in the first nine months, and reiterated it expects a full-year result in line with last year's figure.

Corio, rival to French-listed Unibail-Rodamco and Klepierre and a top-ten European property group by market value, reported an operating profit -- rental income minus costs -- of 2.15 euros per share for the first nine months of this year.

The result was slightly below analysts' forecasts of 2.20 euros, based on a Reuters poll of five analysts. The decline reflected the issue of a stock dividend this year.

Corio pays out most of its operating profit or direct result per share as dividend, making it a key number investor look at.

Corio managed 7.42 billion euros in its property portfolio at the end of September, mostly in shopping centres in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

The group reiterated its plans, announced in August, to sell 360 million euros worth of properties, including nine retail locations in the Netherlands worth 100 million euros, as well as properties in France and Germany.

Its tenants include international retailers such as Swedish fashion chain H&M (HMb.ST), Spain's Inditex's Zara, French supermarket chain Carrefour , and computer and phone maker Apple . (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)