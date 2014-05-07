May 7 Corio Nv
* Footfall and tenant sales improved 0.9 pct and 0.7 pct,
respectively
* Gri like-for-like slightly down, but better than Q4 2013,
expected to improve during remainder of 2014 driven by an
increase in occupancy
* Successful opening of Nave de vero near Venice (17 april
2014) with a 98 pct occupancy rate
* Vast majority of disposal programme completed
* Q1 of 2014 showed better performance than last quarter of
2013
* CEO- while GRI like-for-like is slightly negative, though
better than in Q4 2013, we expect to see further improvement
during remainder of year
* Average value of shopping centres increased to eur 125 m
and top 25 represents over 70 pct of total portfolio
* Number of large assets, predominantly in france and italy,
where we completed repositioning in second half of 2013, have
positive impact on performance
* GRI like-for-like in italy outperformed with 3.7 pct in Q1
2014
