* Chinese technicians have assessed Brazil corn import risks
* China expected to become one of world's main corn
importers
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil should soon secure
clearance to ship corn to China, which is expected to become one
of the world's biggest importers of the grain, Brazil's
agriculture ministry said.
Lino Colsera, the ministry's head of foreign affairs, said
he was awaiting the paperwork from his Chinese counterparts that
could solidify Brazil's recent emergence as a leading corn
exporter, according to a transcription of Colsera's comments at
a conference on Tuesday.
A mission of Chinese technicians visited Brazil in March to
assess the phyto-sanitary risks of Brazilian corn, a protocol
required to open trade channels in a food commodity. Typically,
pest and disease risks from imports are documented and some
restrictions on origin of the commodity may be imposed.
"This is very positive. It's a market that's opening," said
Colsera.
Brazil has produced a surplus of corn over the past few
years which has enabled it to export about 8 million to 10
million tonnes a year. Brazil is expected to produce a record 67
million-tonne crop this year and export an unprecedented 11
million tonnes, according to the ministry's food supply agency
Conab.
China has for years been the world's top importer of
soybeans, bringing in about 60 million tonnes a year. It had
long been a corn exporter when in 2011/12 it surprised the world
by importing 5 million tonnes. It is expected to import 7
million tonnes this season.
"It's a historic change and makes total sense considering
they import 60 million tonnes of soy. (Corn) is a natural
complement in animal feeds," Colsera said.
With record crops in the pipeline from Brazil and the United
States, corn prices are expected to weaken this year, but
increased demand from China could bolster the market.
Local agricultural think tank Cepea/Esalq, which is linked
to the University of Sao Paulo, said on Wednesday that corn
prices "moved down in late May in almost all regions surveyed."
China imports the bulk of its corn from the United States,
which allocates massive amounts of its crop to ethanol
production. This has left other importers undersupplied and
opened the door for Brazilian exports of the grain, Colsera
said.
Most of Brazil's corn exports currently go to Middle East
and European markets.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jim Marshall)