* Chinese technicians have assessed Brazil corn import risks

* China expected to become one of world's main corn importers

SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil should soon secure clearance to ship corn to China, which is expected to become one of the world's biggest importers of the grain, Brazil's agriculture ministry said.

Lino Colsera, the ministry's head of foreign affairs, said he was awaiting the paperwork from his Chinese counterparts that could solidify Brazil's recent emergence as a leading corn exporter, according to a transcription of Colsera's comments at a conference on Tuesday.

A mission of Chinese technicians visited Brazil in March to assess the phyto-sanitary risks of Brazilian corn, a protocol required to open trade channels in a food commodity. Typically, pest and disease risks from imports are documented and some restrictions on origin of the commodity may be imposed.

"This is very positive. It's a market that's opening," said Colsera.

Brazil has produced a surplus of corn over the past few years which has enabled it to export about 8 million to 10 million tonnes a year. Brazil is expected to produce a record 67 million-tonne crop this year and export an unprecedented 11 million tonnes, according to the ministry's food supply agency Conab.

China has for years been the world's top importer of soybeans, bringing in about 60 million tonnes a year. It had long been a corn exporter when in 2011/12 it surprised the world by importing 5 million tonnes. It is expected to import 7 million tonnes this season.

"It's a historic change and makes total sense considering they import 60 million tonnes of soy. (Corn) is a natural complement in animal feeds," Colsera said.

With record crops in the pipeline from Brazil and the United States, corn prices are expected to weaken this year, but increased demand from China could bolster the market.

Local agricultural think tank Cepea/Esalq, which is linked to the University of Sao Paulo, said on Wednesday that corn prices "moved down in late May in almost all regions surveyed."

China imports the bulk of its corn from the United States, which allocates massive amounts of its crop to ethanol production. This has left other importers undersupplied and opened the door for Brazilian exports of the grain, Colsera said.

Most of Brazil's corn exports currently go to Middle East and European markets. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jim Marshall)