By Tom Polansek
Dec 18 Chinese government approval for imports
of a controversial type of Syngenta AG biotech corn
increases the likelihood the seed maker will pay settlements to
more than 100 U.S. farmers and exporters suing for damages from
grain shipments rejected by Beijing, lawyers said.
They said clearance by China's Ministry of Agriculture -
announced Wednesday by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack,
who cited talks with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang - ends
uncertainty about Agrisure Viptera corn's status and could give
Syngenta new price references to calculate potential losses from
the rejections.
It also raises hopes of increased U.S. exports to the
world's fastest-growing corn market, which could support prices.
China is a crucial market for a historically big U.S. corn
crop, and demand from China is important to preventing further
declines in corn prices that already are hurting U.S. farm
income. China, meanwhile, relies on grain from the U.S. and
other exporters to feed its population.
Over the past year, U.S. corn trading with China has ground
to a near halt as Beijing rejected more than 1.2 million tonnes
of U.S. crops due to co-mingling of the unapproved Viptera
variety, known as MIR 162, in shipments.
In response, commodities traders Cargill Inc and
Archer Daniels Midland Co and dozens of farmers have
sued Syngenta, claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in
damages from the rejections.
The approval, four years after the world's top crop
chemicals company and one of the largest seed makers made its
application, indicates Beijing is still open to accepting
biotech crops despite public concerns over their safety. China
last granted import approval for a GMO grain in June 2013.
Nearly 90 percent of corn in the United States, the world's
top grains producer, is now genetically engineered, according to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers embrace
technology that helps kill weeds and fight pests.
Beijing's approval of MIR 162 gives Syngenta an incentive to
settle the lawsuits because an end point to the strain's
unapproved status makes it easier to calculate potential
damages, said James Pizzirusso, a lawyer representing corn
farmers suing Syngenta.
Syngenta has said the lawsuits over MIR 162 are without
merit and that it has not put aside money to cover any potential
claims. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a question on
Wednesday about the potential for financial settlements.
Farmers claim China's rejections have pressured corn prices
and hurt their profits. They will monitor prices in the months
after China approves MIR 162 to see how much the market
recovers, said Paul Hanly, who is representing exporter Trans
Coastal Supply Company in a lawsuit against Syngenta.
In November, prices of U.S. distillers' dried grains, a
byproduct of making ethanol from corn, climbed partly on
expectations China would approve MIR 162 after import
restrictions in July halted Chinese orders. The rise in prices
proves the lack of Chinese approval has been a drag on the
market, said Robert Briscoe, a founder of Trans Coastal.
China's acceptance of the strain is unlikely to spark a
prolonged rally in Syngenta's stock price because growers are
expected to cut back on seed and chemical purchases in the face
of declining crop prices following large harvests, analysts
said.
The company's shares dipped on Wednesday after temporarily
falling to a six-week low on Tuesday. The stock is down about 18
percent since China began rejecting shipments containing MIR 162
in November 2013. Shares of rival Monsanto Co are up 13
percent over the same period.
Patrick Rafaisz, an analyst at Bank Vontobel AG, expects
Syngenta shares to rise if China officially clears MIR 162 in
the coming days. He said approval will allow the company to
avoid losing seed orders from farmers but will not change the
fundamental issue that farm economics are poor.
"It's a product on the market that is competing against
other products," Rafaisz said of MIR 162 corn. "Don't expect
scores of farmers to switch to Syngenta just because it gets
Chinese approval."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley in Zurich; Editing by
Ken Wills)