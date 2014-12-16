CHICAGO Dec 16 Chinese officials informed some U.S. seed industry officials that they approved Syngenta AG's genetically modified corn Viptera, according to reports from Agri-Pulse and Bloomberg.

The corn is at the center of lawsuits over U.S. grain shipments rejected by Beijing.

A Syngenta spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

The company had said on Friday hat it expected to win Chinese government approval soon for Viptera imports. The company said then that it would announce when it receives official documentation from China that Agrisure Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, has been cleared. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)