BRIEF-U Blox Holding raised CHF 60 million debt through issuance of fixed rate domestic straight bond
* Raised CHF 60 million debt through issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond
CHICAGO Dec 16 Chinese officials informed some U.S. seed industry officials that they approved Syngenta AG's genetically modified corn Viptera, according to reports from Agri-Pulse and Bloomberg.
The corn is at the center of lawsuits over U.S. grain shipments rejected by Beijing.
A Syngenta spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Monday.
The company had said on Friday hat it expected to win Chinese government approval soon for Viptera imports. The company said then that it would announce when it receives official documentation from China that Agrisure Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, has been cleared. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Raised CHF 60 million debt through issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
PARIS, March 21 French luxury group Kering said on Tuesday that its Kering Eyewear unit and Maison Cartier, owned by Compagnie Financiere Richemont, will partner to develop, manufacture and distribute worldwide the Cartier eyewear collection.