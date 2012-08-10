PARIS Aug 10 U.S. corn futures extended an earlier rise to set another record high on Friday before a government report expected to show a severe drought will slash supply of the grain.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose as high as $8.32 a bushel, a record for a CBOT corn contract, shortly before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop report due at 1230 GMT.

