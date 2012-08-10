UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Aug 10 U.S. corn futures extended an earlier rise to set another record high on Friday before a government report expected to show a severe drought will slash supply of the grain.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose as high as $8.32 a bushel, a record for a CBOT corn contract, shortly before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop report due at 1230 GMT.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources