CHICAGO Aug 5 Debate about the size of the autumn U.S. corn harvest revolves largely around one place this summer: Illinois.

Grain traders and analysts are putting unusual attention on the second-largest corn producing state because variable weather conditions this spring fueled a wide range of opinions about the condition of its crops.

Uncertainty about the size the of U.S. harvest is rising ahead of the release of a highly anticipated Agriculture Department report next week. The report, due on Aug. 12, will provide the government's first state-by-state estimates for corn and soybean yields.

Rich Nelson, chief strategist for Illinois-based brokerage Allendale, called Illinois a "wild card" in determining the average U.S. corn yield.

The northern third of the state generally received normal amounts of rain, while parts of central and southern Illinois were inundated, he said.

"You've got this dichotomy," Nelson said.

Allendale estimates Illinois' average yield will be 168 bushels per acre. INTL FCStone Inc, another broker, pegs the yield at 174 bushels, while analytical firm Informa Economics is betting on 180 bushels, according to reports issued this week.

Crop forecaster Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp , surveyed 41 fields in Illinois this week as part of an annual crop tour and found that corn looked better than satellite imagery and weather models had projected.

As a result, the company may increase its estimate for Illinois' average yield from 171 bushels per acre, said Corey Cherr, head of agriculture and weather research.

"Illinois is a question mark," he told tour participants.

Outside of the Land of Lincoln, the condition of crops is clearer. States in the eastern Midwest, including Ohio and Indiana, were "wrecked" by too much rain, while the western Midwest is generally in good shape, Cherr said.

Last year, farmers in Illinois grew 2.35 billion bushels of corn, with a record-high average yield of 200 bushels per acre. That made Illinois the nation's second-biggest corn producing state behind Iowa. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)