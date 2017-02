SEOUL Aug 10 The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in Busan has bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. No.3 or better corn for feed production for October arrival from Japan's Ithochu Corp via tender, traders said on Wednesday.

The purchase was made at $351.49 including $1.50 per tonne of two-port delivery charge, as its shipment is due by Oct. 20 at the ports of Busan and Ulsan, they said. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young)