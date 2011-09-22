SEOUL, Sept 22 The Korea Feed Association (KFA)
has bought 110,000 tonnes of corn for feed production via a
tender and private deals, traders said on Thursday.
Of the total, KFA members in Busan bought 55,000 tonnes of
U.S. No. 3 corn from STX Corp via a tender closed
late on Wednesday, traders said.
Other KFA members in Seoul bought 55,000 tonnes from Noble
at $335.60 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis for Dec 10
arrival at the port of Incheon via private talks, they said.
Details of the purchase via tender are as follows:
TONNE PROVIDER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL
55,000 STX Corp $337.00 Dec. 25, 2011/Busan and Ulsan
