SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. No.3 or better yellow corn for arrival in December via a tender closed late on Thursday, traders said on Friday.

The purchase was made from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp at $1.6779 per bushel over Chicago Board of Trade December futures on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said.

Arrival is due on Dec 25 at up to three ports among Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan and the deal price excludes $1.50 per tonne in additional port delivery charges, they said. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)