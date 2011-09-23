SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's largest feedmaker
Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. No.3 or
better yellow corn for arrival in December via a tender closed
late on Thursday, traders said on Friday.
The purchase was made from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
at $1.6779 per bushel over Chicago Board of Trade December
futures on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said.
Arrival is due on Dec 25 at up to three ports among Incheon,
Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan and the deal price
excludes $1.50 per tonne in additional port delivery charges,
they said.
(Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)