SEOUL, Sept 29 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought 70,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for January delivery via private talks earlier this week, traders said on Thursday.

The purchase was made from Japan's Mitsui at $327.70 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and arrival is due on January 15, 2012 at up to three ports among Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan, traders said. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)