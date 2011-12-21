SEOUL Dec 21 The Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) has bought 55,000 tonnes of corn for food from Japan's Marubeni via tender for arrival by May 10, 2012, traders said on Wednesday.

It bought the U.S. No 2 or better genetically modified (GM) yellow corn at $287.50 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis, they said, adding that the cargo should be delivered to the ports of Incheon and/or Kusan.

The association last month purchased the same volume of corn at $291.88 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)