SEOUL, June 18 South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) bought 55,000 tonnes of corn from Mitsubishi Corp at $260 per tonne via a tender on June 14, traders said.

The purchase of corn of U.S. and South American origins was made on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, and will arrive at the ports of Incheon and/or Kunsan by November 5, they said. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)