UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL, Sept 10 Korea Feed Association (KFA) has bought 55,000 tonnes of corn from STX Corp for arrival by Jan. 10, 2013 via a tender late on Sept. 7, traders said.
KFA bought the U.S. and South American origin corn at $330.59 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, they said. The product will arrive to the ports of Busan and Ulsan, they added. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders