SEOUL, Sept 10 Korea Feed Association (KFA) has bought 55,000 tonnes of corn from STX Corp for arrival by Jan. 10, 2013 via a tender late on Sept. 7, traders said.

KFA bought the U.S. and South American origin corn at $330.59 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, they said. The product will arrive to the ports of Busan and Ulsan, they added. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)