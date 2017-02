SEOUL, May 3 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 123,000 tonnes of corn for arrival in November via tenders on Wednesday, traders said.

Details of the purchases are as follows:

TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL

58,000 Archer Daniels Midland $290.34 Nov 5

65,000 Toepfer $274.90 Nov 15

Note: The arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan, traders said. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)