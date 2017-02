SEOUL, May 14 South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) has bought 110,000 tonnes of corn for arrival in September via tenders late on Friday, traders said on Monday.

Details of the purchase are as follows:

TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL

55,000 Bunge Ltd $286.50 Sept 10

55,000 Glencore Internatioanl AG $273.35 Sept 30

*Note: The products should arrive to the ports of Incheon and/or Kunsan. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)