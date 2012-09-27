SEOUL, Sept 27 Three South Korean feedmaker
groups have bought a combined 183,000 tonnes of corn of U.S. or
South American origins for arrivals in February next year in
separate private deals, traders said on Thursday.
Of the three feedmakers, Korea Feed Association (KFA), KFA's
members in Busan (Busan KFA) and Feed Leaders Committee (FLC),
Busan KFA, also bought 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal of U.S.
origin in different private deals, traders said.
Details on the corn purchases are as follows:
- Bought on Sept 19
BUYER SELLER TONNE PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
KFA CHS 63,000 $307 Feb 25/Incheon
- Bought on Sept 24
BUYER SELLER TONNE PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
FLC Bunge 65,000 $308.45 Feb 10/Incheon, Kunsan
Note: The above deal price excludes $1.50 per tonne of two
port charge, traders said.
- Bought on Sept 24
BUYER SELLER TONNE PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
Busan KFA Key Trade 55,000 $308.80 Feb 10/Busan, Ulsan
Note: The above deal price excludes $1.50 per tonne of two
port charge, traders said.
Details on the soybean meal purchase are as follows:
- Bought on Sept 19
BUYER SELLER TONNE PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
Busan KFA ADM 55,000 $645 Jan 10/Incheon, Ulsan
Note: ADM stands for Archer Daniels Midland. The
above deal prices include two-port delivery charges, traders
added.