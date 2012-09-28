SEOUL, Sept 28 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought a combined 197,500 tonnes of South American corn via a tender and private deals on Thursday for arrivals in February, traders said on Friday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 62,500 Peter Cremer $301.43 Feb 17, 2013 70,000 Concordia $302.93 Feb 25, 2013 65,000 STX Corp $304.50 March 2, 2013 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)