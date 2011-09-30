* Corn supply, lower prices good news for meat companies

* Analyst questions if trend sustainable

* Shares in meat producers Smithfield and Tyson rise

Sept 30 Shares of leading U.S. meat companies rose on Friday after USDA reported a larger-than-expected supply of corn, news that sent futures prices for the feed grain sharply lower.

Lower feed costs reduce the cost of producing cattle, hogs, and chickens. U.S. corn futures dropped more than 6 percent, contributing to a five-week decline, while prices for wheat and soybeans were down in sympathy.

"I don't know if it's sustainable, but it's a big deal," D.A. Davidson & Co. analyst Timothy Ramey, said of the impact on meat producers.

Corn accounts for a big portion of the cost of goods sold at Smithfield Foods Inc SFD.N and Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Ramey said.

Corn futures closed down the 40-cent-per-bushel daily limit at the Chicago Board of Trade, while soybeans dropped 51 cents, or 4.15 percent. Wheat fell 45 cents, or 6.9 percent.

"These commodities are selling off because the world is worried about demand softening, which I'm not particularly in agreement with," Ramey said.

Smithfield is the largest U.S. hog and pork producer and its shares were up 2.5 percent to $19.62 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tyson, the largest U.S. meat company, is a leading pork and beef producer and top supplier of chicken. Its stock was up nearly 2.2 percent to $17.48.

Ramey said the larger-than-expected corn supply could be a blip. Planted corn acreage is not expected to go much higher and demand for meat is rising in step with incomes in Asia, he said.

"We are developing new middle-class users of meat in China and the Far East and that change is not going to reverse itself," he said, noting that the appetite for meat is relatively resilient to price increases.

While larger than expected, U.S.corn stocks at 1.128 billion bushels, as of September 1, were still down from 1.71 billion a year go. Analysts, on average, expected 964 million.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)